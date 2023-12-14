Pornhub Employee Admits Porn Damages Men’s Minds And Is Unethical In Discreet Recording

(Photo by LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:01 PM – Thursday, December 14, 2023

According to a Pornhub producer’s own comments that were recorded secretly, he admitted that pornographic videos promote harmful, addictive, and unethical content in the adult entertainment industry.

In recordings obtained by The Washington Examiner, a senior product manager at MindGeek, the parent company of Pornhub (formerly known as Aylo), said that he was aware of the addictive nature and negative social effects of porn. The recordings were filmed by the investigative journalism group Sound Investigations, which has recently made public a number of recordings featuring controversial admissions made by Aylo staff members.

“Liberating?” senior product manager Mike Farley said in the secretly recorded video. “I don’t know, I think it’s just the easy way out. To me it doesn’t seem like something that would be good. … I don’t think anybody watches porn and then feels good about themselves after. … It’s like ecstasy to, like, ‘What the f*** am I doing?'”

“I think porn addiction is definitely a thing, that’s for sure. … I don’t think it’s a positive thing in general,” Farley added, also stating that Pornhub gets “180 million unique visitors a day.”

Pornhub receives a sizable number of users visiting its site each day and gets even more clicks than Netflix, according to reported measures.

The website has also been under fire for consistently publishing videos of minors and for facilitating the sex trafficking industry.

Additionally, Aylo has endured criticism about pornographic websites that, according to a number of women who have spoken to police and the press, have refused to remove videos that were shot of them and shared without their permission.

Farley continued in the covertly taped video to assert that Ethican Capital Partners, the group that purchased Aylo, is unethical in spite of its declaration that “moderation, financial security, and data privacy,” as well as “trust and safety,” are supposed critical values.

However, according to Farley, there is no ethical consideration behind the pornographic company’s legal compliance.

“The government makes it about ethics,” he said. “I don’t think [Pornhub]’s worried about ethics, it’s a f***ing adult website. It’s kind of the opposite of ethical. “I’m just doing my job,” he continued. “Look, I’m not the ambassador of this industry.”

Farley then began discussing the extent and nature of pornography and its psychological effects, particularly on males.

“If you think of, like, the average guy is able to see, at any time that he wants, thousands of the hottest women on Earth naked, at any point that they want,” he said. “… Every time they [watch pornography], you’re going through like, whatever, 10 videos, right? That’s like 10 girls per day at whatever time you’re doing it a week, over years? In your brain, your brain thinks you’ve seen them in person, like, there’s no difference. … There’s no way that’s normal. That can’t be normal. That can’t be healthy. That must do something because that’s significant. Like, if you think of the human species, like, if you think of the thousands of years we’ve existed before, the average guy would have seen like how many girls naked?

“It wouldn’t be, like, ‘Oh, here’s the top 10,000 hottest girls in the world that you get to see from your phone whenever you want,'” Farley added. “That has to do an effect on men for sure.”

Farley added that there also ways in which watching pornography can severely damage relationships.

“I think there’s, like, the cheating aspect of it, but I also think it’s like you set standards that are unachievable, so you end up having unrealistic expectations,” he said.

Social media users chimed in on how, culturally and societally, watching pornography on a regular basis should not be seen as normal or healthy.

“So I’m not allowed to flirt and message other guys that aren’t my fiancé, but he’s allowed and it’s culturally acceptable for him to watch naked women and fantasize about being with them while getting off? Tell me how that’s fair,” One social media user said.

Aylo is also facing 10 class action lawsuits related to human trafficking, with the corporation being sued by 257 victims.

