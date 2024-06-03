Poppi Soda Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over ‘Gut Health’ Claim

Atmosphere at the Poppi Soda’s Back Beach Bash at Gurney’s Montauk on July 28, 2023 in Montauk, New York. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Poppi)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:38 PM – Monday, June 3, 2024

A customer has filed a class-action lawsuit against the well-known soda company Poppi, which is based in Austin, Texas, claiming that the beverages do not actually benefit gut health as their advertising claims.

Kristin Cobbs claims in a lawsuit that she filed last week in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, California, that she frequently bought Poppi beverages because of their labels, which describe them as prebiotic sodas that feature the phrase “Be Gut Happy. Be Gut Healthy.”

Cobbs, however, subsequently discovered that Poppi beverages only include about 2 grams of prebiotic agave inulin fiber, which she claimed is insufficient to offer any meaningful benefit.

Cobbs referenced studies that demonstrated there was no discernible prebiotic effect from taking 7.5 grams of agave inulin daily for three weeks.

The complaint claimed that any prebiotic advantages would be overshadowed by higher sugar consumption if they drank more Poppi.

Cobbs is now requesting “monetary relief” for herself and comparable customers.

In a statement released on Monday, Poppi stated that it stands behind its drinks.

“We are on a mission to revolutionize soda for the next generation of soda drinkers, and we have diligently innovated to provide a tasting experience that millions of people have come to enjoy,” the company stated. “We believe the lawsuit is baseless, and we will vigorously defend against these allegations.”

Poppi is only one of several companies in the rapidly growing “functional beverage market” that make wellness and health claims. Prebiotic and probiotic drink sales in the United States more than tripled in the previous year, according to data gathered by consulting firm AlixPartners.

