Polls Show Trump’s Support Swell Following Fourth Indictment, Mug Shot

Numerous polls show that 45th President Donald Trump’s lead continues to swell in the primary following his fourth indictment, viral interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, and mug shot.

Morning Consult revealed that Trump’s lead was “unshaken” by recent events as he led the GOP field by 44%. According to the poll, Trump paced the competition with 58% of potential GOP primary voters. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) slid into second with 14% and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy came in third with 10%.

The poll also revealed that Republican voters overwhelmingly believe Trump has the best shot at preventing a second term of President Joe Biden.

“A separate survey conducted over the weekend found that 62% of potential primary voters think Trump has the best chance of beating Biden, up 9 percentage points over the previous week and matching a high in Morning Consult’s tracking of the question since April,” wrote Eli Yokley, Morning Consult’s U.S. politics analyst.

An internal poll commissioned by the 45th president’s campaign revealed 58% of likely Republican primary voters are backing Trump. Meanwhile, DeSantis corralled 13% of support, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley (R-S.C.) is third with 7%. The poll was conducted by the firm co/efficient.

The poll showed that Trump has a rock solid support base among GOP primary voters. Specifically, 75% of Republican primary voters say they view Trump in a favorable light with 54% viewing him as “very favorable.” DeSantis, by comparison, is only viewed as “very favorable” by 19% of those polled.

Trump’s polling success extends to the general election as well, with multiple polls showing the 45th president either leading President Joe Biden or within the margin of error.

A poll conducted by Emerson College showed Trump leading Biden by 2% nationally.

“Support for Donald Trump in a hypothetical matchup against Joe Biden increased two points since last week’s poll,” Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling said said.

A third party bid from Cornel West would only help Trump, as Trump would lead Biden by 5% in that scenario.

