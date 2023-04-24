Polling shows that nearly half of Biden 2020 voters don’t think he should seek re-election

(Photo by Michael A. McCoy/Getty Images)

UPDATED 12:34 PM – Monday, April 24, 2023

As President Joe Biden purportedly prepares to make his big announcement regarding re-election for 2024, the president’s 2020 supporters are said to be unsure about voting for him for another four years.

In order to determine whether and how support for the two major leaders has changed since their contentious 2020 run, a new USA Today/Suffolk University poll queried an equal number of individuals who supported former President Trump and Biden in their last election cycle.

According to the polls, roughly 40% of people who supported Biden in the 2020 presidential race do not believe he should run for office again in the following election. In 2024, about 35% of those polled indicated they would choose a third-party candidate over Biden, even if it meant Trump had a higher chance of winning.

In the upcoming election, Biden will be 82 years old, and 42% of respondents said his advanced age makes them less inclined to support him. However, 55% said that his age would have no bearing on their choice.

When comparing his confirmed Democrat rivals, 67% of Biden 2020 voters said they would back the president once more in the following election. Only 5% of respondents chose Marianne Williamson as their preferred candidate, compared to the 14% who preferred to choose Robert F. Kennedy.

In spite of some voters’ reluctance to back the president, Biden is still expected to launch his 2024 campaign on Tuesday via a pre-recorded video.

According to the study, roughly 45% of Biden supporters believe that the nation is moving in the right direction, while 40% say that it is not. While the majority of Trump voters (96%) believe the country is headed down a wrong path, Biden’s 2020 supporters are divided in their opinions of the nation.

Trump’s 2020 voter base has remained largely steadfast since his unsuccessful bid for the presidency. 64% of respondents indicated that they would vote for him to win the Republican nomination in 2024, while 27% said they would rather back another candidate.

Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) has been a leading 2024 possibility since the midterm elections, and 61% of poll-takers who would prefer to see someone else (besides Trump) as the GOP nominee said they would choose DeSantis.

45% of Trump’s 2020 supporters also said that they are more enthusiastic about the former president heading into the next election than they were in past elections, as he launches his third run for the White House.

Trump was indicted on allegations that he paid porn star Stormy Daniels hush money during his 2016 presidential campaign. He has denied the allegations.

Despite the contentious probe, 67% of Trump supporters said they will not change their vote for the former president in 2024 as a result of the indictment, while 27% said it will even increase their likelihood of voting for Trump.

