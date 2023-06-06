Poll: Trump Maintains 30+ Point Lead In GOP Primary

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally on April 27, 2023 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

8:47 AM – Tuesday, June 6, 2023

A new Morning Consult poll revealed former President Donald Trump holding a 34% lead over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 Republican primary.

The poll showed that 56% of the GOP electorate back the 45th president. Meanwhile, 22% support DeSantis. Former Vice President Mike Pence comes in third with 7%.

“DeSantis’ support is stagnant after launch,” analysis from the poll said. “DeSantis trails Trump by 34% among GOP primary voters (22% to 56%), similar to his standing before he launched his campaign on May 24.”

The poll suggests that this could be a two-man race. The survey asked voters, after they submitted their first choice, who they would choose as a second option. Forty-seven percent of Trump voters picked DeSantis as their number two, and 44% of DeSantis voters view the 45th president as their second option.

DeSantis has yet to see a material bump in the polls after announcing his bid for presidency nearly two weeks ago. According to Real Clear Politics polling average, Trump still approximately holds a 30 point lead on the Florida governor nationally.

Trump’s significant advantage appears to be consistent in state polls as well. A new Public Policy Institute of California poll showed Trump ahead of DeSantis by 29 points in the Golden State.

