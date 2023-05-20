Poll: Trump leads DeSantis with 58% of GOP support

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at Mar-a-Lago April 4, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

2:10 PM –Saturday, May 20, 2023

45th President Donald J. Trump is extending his lead over his fellow Republican primary candidates.

According to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris poll, Trump would have an easy route to victory if the election took place today. In a hypothetical nine-way primary, Trump would take 58 percent of the vote. That number is up three points compared to the poll released last month.

The candidate that is closest in the polls to the former president is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. While he is in second place, his numbers are significantly lower than Trump’s. In the most recent poll, DeSantis (R-Fla) received 16 percent of the vote. The governor expected to announce his White House bid in the coming week. Although he has not yet officially announced his candidacy, no candidates are close to Trump or DeSantis.

The candidates who are closest to the front runners are former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley, Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence. The three are tied for third place with 4 percent of the votes.

The poll was conducted on May 17th and on May 18th. 2,004 registered voters were surveyed.