Poll: Trump Holds Large Lead Over Haley On Eve Of N.H. Primary

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters at the end of a campaign rally at the Grappone Convention Center on January 19, 2024 in Concord, New Hampshire. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

OAN’s Frank Lara-Risco

2:05 PM – Monday, January 22, 2024

A new poll out of New Hampshire finds 45th President Donald Trump ahead of Nikki Haley by double digits on the eve of the Granite State’s primary.

Advertisement

In the Monmouth University and Washington Post survey released on Monday, Trump received 52% of respondents support while 34% backed Haley.

The poll also found that Trump supporters were more conservative and motivated to vote in the primary than Haley supporters.

Trump has notably made several stops in the state in lead up to Tuesday’s contest. He warned GOP voters that Haley would not beat Joe Biden in November.

“The radical left Democrats are supporting Nikki for a very simple reason because they know she’s easy to beat,” Trump said. “They came out with a poll two days ago where she’s way down to Biden and I’m way up on Biden. And that’s the way it is. She’s unelectable.”

Monday’s poll also found that Granite State Republicans trust Trump more than Haley on immigration, economic, and foreign policy.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!