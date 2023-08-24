Poll: The Top Reasons Americans Get Divorced

Divorce papers show that Britney Spears has filed for divorce from Kevin Federline in Los Angeles Superior Court November 7, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by J. Emilio Flores/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:15 PM – Thursday, August 24, 2023

A new poll has revealed the top reasons why over half the marriages in the United States result in divorce.

Advertisement

According to a survey done by Forbes Advisor, the top reasons married couples choose to divorce each other are due to lack of family support, infidelity, and compatibility.

The survey polled 1,000 Americans who are divorced or in the process of getting a divorce.

34% of respondents said their marriage was ended due to an affair and 21% of survey respondents said disapproval of a spouse by family or friends was a sign the marriage was at risk.

Furthermore, 59% of people who divorced within the first year of being married said the reasoning was due to lack of compatibility.

The data also showed a staggering 63% of respondents claiming if they had a better understanding of the commitment of marriage before going through with it they could have saved their partnership.

Another eye opening response was 56% of participants said if they had a better understanding of their significant others values and morals it could have helped them avoid divorce.

According to Lisa Marie Bobby, psychologist and founder of Growing Self Counseling and Coaching in Denver, couples focus too much on sexual chemistry instead of compatibility.

“When people are dating and figuring out who they want to be with, chemistry is one part of that puzzle,” she said. “But you should be thinking more about: Is this person emotionally safe? Are they honest? Are they reliable? Are they a good friend? Are they here for me?”

The survey also revealed 44% of participants said waiting to start a family could have saved their marriage.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts