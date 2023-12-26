Poll Shows Biden Has Lowest Approval Ratings Among Modern Presidents

Joe Biden pauses as he speaks during the AARP and The Des Moines Register Iowa Presidential Candidate Forum at Drake University on July 15, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:00 PM – Tuesday, December 26, 2023

A Gallup Poll has revealed that President Joe Biden has the lowest approval rating among any president in the last 40 years at this point in their term.

Advertisement

Biden’s current approval ratings sits at 39%. This number is up from his 37% approval rating he held in October and November.

The president to hold the second lowest rating was 44th President Barrack Obama. Obama had a 43% approval rating during his third year in office.

The president who held the highest near-midterm approval rating was President George W. Bush. 58% of Americans approved of his performance at this time. This was in part due to the capture of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during his term.

In addition to stating that Biden was doing the worst job, two-thirds of the participants agreed that the economy is only getting worse under the Biden Administration.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!