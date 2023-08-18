Poll: Romney Approval Rating Drops Significantly Among Utah Voters

LANSING, MI – MAY 8: Republican presidential candidate, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney speaks during a campaign stop at Lansing Community College May 8, 2012 in Lansing, Michigan. Last night former U.S. Sen. Rick Santorum gave his endorsement to Gov. Romney in an e-mail sent to supporters. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

2:17 PM – Friday, August 18, 2023

A new poll has revealed that Senator Mitt Romney’s approval rating has dropped significantly.

Advertisement

According to a Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll, Romney’s (R-Utah) approval rating has fallen a staggering 11 percentage points since March.

Currently, the Utah Senator sits at a 41% approval rating after having a 52% rating earlier this year.

Additionally, the data showed Romney’s disapproval rating went up by 5 points, with 49% of participants claiming they disapprove of Romney. 10% of respondents said they don’t know how they feel about the Senator.

However, Democrats said they do agree Romney should run for re-election, while Republicans claim he should not, with only 30% of Republicans stating they would vote for him.

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is the only other candidate who has eclipsed the double digit mark, receiving 13% of the support from voters.

Furthermore, with less than a year away until the 2024 primary election, almost four in 10 Utah Republicans are not sure which potential candidate they stand with for the state Senate.

Romney has not yet announced if he will run for re-election. However, he recently stated that he will announce his decision in the summer or fall.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts