Poll: Pres. Trump’s Favorability Hits All Time High

10:12 AM – Friday, May 26, 2023

A new YouGov/Economist poll is sure to make members of Team Trump ecstatic. The poll revealed that former President Donald Trump’s net favorability ratings have hit an all time high, showing that the 45th president is riding significant momentum.

The poll shows that Trump was only viewed favorably by 41% of registered voters in December 2022. That was compared to 55% of registered voters who viewed him negatively. However, the same poll shows that Trump is now breaking even with 49% of registered voters viewing him at least somewhat favorably and 49% viewing him at least somewhat unfavorably. This marks a 14-point swing for the 45th president in five months.

This stands in stark contrast to a CNN poll that showed President Joe Biden has hit an all-time low in net favorability.

In January 2021, Biden entered office with a favorability rating of 59%. His unfavourability rating sat at a low 38%. However, Biden has seen a -22 point swing as of May 2023. Now Biden only sits at 35% in regards to favorability. His unfavourability rating has risen 19% during that time frame, now hovering at 57%.

Polling averages suggest Trump has a slight edge over Biden in a 2024 general election. Real Clear Politics poll average shows Trump maintaining a 1.4% advantage over Biden across multiple polls.

