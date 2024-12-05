Poll: Majority Of Americans Oppose Biden’s Pardon For Son Hunter

US President Joe Biden talks with his son Hunter Biden upon arrival at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, Delaware, on June 11, 2024, as he travels to Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

9:35 AM – Thursday, December 5, 2024

The first poll regarding the pardon of Hunter Biden by his father President Joe Biden has revealed that the majority of Americans reject the move.

In a Napolitan News Service survey shared with Secrets on Thursday, just 30% of registered voters agreed with the expansive Biden pardon of Hunter. The majority, 62%, opposed the pardon, 41% “strongly.”

This comes after Biden repeatedly stated that he wouldn’t pardon his son, who faced multiple counts of gun and tax fraud charges. Despite his promises, Biden changed his mind this week and the pardon was made good for an 11-year span.

Biden stated that he believed his son was unfairly targeted by prosecutors, a claim that was shared by President-elect Donald Trump about the cases he had faced.

The results of the poll showed Americans had a different view of the Bidens. Some 54% disagreed with the president’s reasoning. However, on Trump, 46% did believe that the Justice Department (DOJ) unfairly targeted him while 42% disagreed.

Pollster Scott Rasmussen told Secrets that his poll also revealed that Democrats are reevaluating their opinion of Biden, who currently has the lowest approval rating for any sitting president.

“In this hyper-partisan world, it’s stunning that only 52% of Democrats support the president’s pardon. This is just the beginning of partisan re-evaluation. I suspect the anger at Biden among Democrats is ready to bubble over. Over time, the party will come to believe that the only reason they lost in 2024 is because Biden selfishly tried to run for re-election,” Rasmussen said.

And, he added, “It’s also interesting to note that more voters think Trump was persecuted unfairly than believe that about Hunter.”

