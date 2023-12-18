Poll: Majority Of Americans Aged 18-24 Think Israel Should ‘Be Ended And Given To Hamas’

Israelis wave their national flags during a march next to the Western Wall on May 13, 2018 in Jerusalem, Israel. (Photo by Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

11:30 AM – Monday, December 18, 2023

According to a newly released poll, more than half of young Americans believe that the Jewish state should cease to exist.

A Harvard CAPS/Harris poll was conducted between December 13th-14th with 2,034 registered voters. 51% of those aged between 18 and 24 years old stated that they believe the long-term solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict would be for “Israel to be ended and given to Hamas and the Palestinians.”

However, that statistic is drastically different from Americans aged 65 and over who were questioned. Only 4% of that particular age demographic said that Israel should “be ended.”

Additionally, the survey found that 66% of those aged 18-24 believe that the terrorist attack perpetrated on October 7th was constituted genocide. Meanwhile, another question revealed that 60% think that the attacks were justified due to Palestinian grievances.

The younger demographic was also surveyed on the topic of a ceasefire.

64% of the respondents of all ages favored a ceasefire, but only after all hostages would be released. 67% of those aged 18-24 said that they favored an unconditional deal that would leave things as is.

Overall, despite the outlier answers from the youngest age demographic, 81% of respondents above 24 years old who answered the survey had supported Israel.

