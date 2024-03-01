Poll: Garvey Leads Schiff In California Senate Race

Former teammate Steve Garvey waves as he is introduced during a Memorial Tribute To Tony Gwynn by the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on June 26, 2014 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

6:58 PM – Friday, March 1, 2024

The race to become the next senator of California has tightened as Representative Adam Schiff and Republican candidate Steve Garvey are in a statistical tie in California’s nonpartisan Senate primary.

Advertisement

According to a poll released on Friday by the Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) at the University of California, Berkeley, it was revealed that Garvey had 27% support while Schiff (D-Calif.) had 25%.

This result comes after the Democrat representative spent millions of dollars running ads on Fox News criticizing Garvey. The ads, apparently aimed at Republicans, described the former Dodgers and Padres player as a threat to Democrats’ control of Congress. The ads also showcased how Garvey voted for Donald Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 election.

Representative Katie Porter (D-Calif.), who is also running for the late Senator Dianne Feinstein’s vacant spot, came in third with 19%. Porter claimed that Schiff’s ads were crafted with the hope of boosting Garvey in the polls.

Garvey leads the pack in the primary, however when placed head to head with Schiff in the California Senate Runoff, he is behind by 15%.

Primary voting takes place on Super Tuesday, March 5th. The top two vote getters will advance to the November election.

The full term for the Senate spot begins in January 2025. The winner will also take over temporary appointee Senator Laphonza Butler’s (D-Calif.) partial term spot following the election results.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!