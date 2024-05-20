Poll: DeSantis, Scott Among Voters’ Top Choices For Trump VP Pick

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:33 PM – Monday, May 20, 2024

A new poll reveals that Republicans would like to see one of Donald Trump’s former GOP rivals as his vice presidential pick.

Advertisement

According to a Harvard CAPS/Harris poll released on Monday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) are among the top two picks in relation to Trump’s chosen running mate.

DeSantis, the Sunshine State’s governor, received 12% of all voters surveyed and 23% of self-described Republicans.

Meanwhile, Scott garnered (9% of all voters, 12% of Republicans), followed by Vivek Ramaswamy (8%, 13%) and former Democrat (now Independent) Tulsi Gabbard (5%, 8%).

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Tucker Carlson were the choice of 4% of voters, but Carlson was better favored by self-described Republicans (5%) than Noem (4%) or Rubio (3%).

Almost four in 10 respondents wanted Trump to pick “someone else” (11%) or “none of the above” (28%) on the Harvard/Harris list, which also included Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (3%), Sen. JD Vance of Ohio (3%), Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida (3%), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (3%), Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake (2%), and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York (2%).

Meanwhile, Trump has hinted that he will announce his running mate shortly before the Republican National Convention, scheduled for July 15th-18th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The poll also revealed that Scott would give Trump the biggest boost with self-described Democrats, Independents, and Hispanic voters, while Ramaswamy would elevate the former president most with Republicans who are on the fence.

The poll also showed Trump leading President Joe Biden by six percentage points (49% to 43%).

Additionally, in a three-way race with Independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump leads Biden in a 45% to 40% margin, with RFK Jr. receiving only 14% support.

The online survey sampled 1,660 voters from May 15th to 16th, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points.

The recent poll comes after both Trump and Biden agreed to partake in two debates, which are scheduled for June 27th and September 10th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!