Poll: Black, Hispanic, Young Voters ‘Abandon’ Biden As 2024 Election Year Commences

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

5:20 PM – Monday, January 1, 2024

According to a recent poll, President Joe Biden is displaying “alarming weakness” among the “stalwarts” of the left-wing base, such as young, Hispanic, and Black voters, as election season approaches.

A newly released poll reported that 1-in-5 Black voters would advocate for a third-party candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

The survey was executed via landline and text messaging from Tuesday through Friday last week. With a margin of error of ± 3.1 points, the survey reportedly involved “1,000 likely voters.”

“Although Trump hasn’t grown support among Black voters, he has closed the deficit because third-party voters come off of Biden’s support among Blacks,” said David Paleologos, director of Suffolk’s Political Research Center. “A young voter or a person of color voting ‘third party’ is a vote away from President Biden, and a vote away from President Biden is a vote for Donald Trump.”

Regarding “Hispanic and young voters,” Biden has fallen behind former President Donald Trump, the assumed Republican nominee, 39–34 percent and 37–33 percent, respectively.

Additionally, the poll depicted a “huge enthusiasm” gap between Trump and Biden. Based on a scale that measured enthusiasm, 44 percent of Trump supporters said that they were a “10” in their support, which is the highest possible score. In contrast, only 18% of Biden supporters identified as 10s.

Joyce Masumoto, a Trump supporter, told reporters, “Donald Trump, he has integrity. … Biden and the Democrats − always bringing up Donald Trump. He’s not even doing anything and they’re blaming things on himself.”

The survey also revealed that Vice President Kamala Harris received lower approval ratings from Black voters than Joe Biden did, with 56 percent, compared to Biden’s 68 percent. In addition, she is less favorable among young voters with 27 percent compared to Biden’s 32 percent.

