Politico: Most Voters Think VP Harris Would Lose Pres. Race

OAN’s Brennan Cooney

12:37 PM – Wednesday, June 12, 2024

A new Politico-Morning Consult poll has revealed that voters, including Democrats, are skeptical of Vice President Kamala Harris’s ability to win a presidential race if she were to run in place of Joe Biden.

According to the poll released on Wednesday, only 14% of respondents said they’d be very confident in Harris’s ability to win. 37% of respondents said a win for Harris would “not be likely at all.”

Harris’s grim approval rating is similar to Biden’s.

The Democrat had a 42% disapproval to 21% approval rate.

The same poll also found 45th President Donald Trump neck-and-neck with Biden. These numbers come despite what Trump describes as extensive lawfare against him.

