Police Searching For Colorado Mother Who Allegedly Killed 2 Of Her Children, Injured Third

Colorado Springs Police Department investigators and officers work on the scene after responding to a 911 call reporting a burglary where they found children dead inside a condo of the Palomino Ranch Point complex on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023 in Colorado Springs, Colo. A woman was being sought Thursday on suspicion of killing her two young children and wounding a third, authorities said. (Parker Seibold/The Gazette via AP)

OAN’s Elizabeth Volberding

12:30 PM – Monday, January 1, 2024

Authorities are searching for a 35-year-old mother in Colorado who allegedly killed two of her children and attempted to kill a third, until police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a burglary at her home and found the deceased kids.

On Thursday, authorities announced that they have issued a warrant and are searching for a Colorado mother, identified as Kimberlee Singler, who has been accused of murdering her two children and attempting to murder a third.

On December 19th, when police officers responded to a 9-1-1 call about a burglary in the 5300 block of Palomino Ranch Point at around 12:30 a.m. they discovered a girl, 9, and a boy, 7, dead at the scene, according to a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) news release.

“Officers arrived on the scene and observed an adult female and an 11-year-old female who had sustained injuries,” CSPD wrote in the news release. “Two other juveniles, a 9-year-old girl and a 7-year-old boy, were found deceased in the residence.”

The 11-year-old daughter was transported to the hospital due to severe injuries.

Colorado Springs Police Department spokesperson Ira Cronin maintained that he could not disclose any further details regarding how the children were killed or why Singler, along with her 11-year-old daughter, was injured.

After spending a few days in the hospital, the 11-year-old was released. She is not with her mother and is currently recuperating in Colorado Springs, according to Cronin. He also mentioned that Singler’s wounds were minor.

Initially, Singler, 35, was “cooperative” with police investigating the deaths of her children. However, as the investigation proceeded and it was eventually concluded that the burglary report was unfounded, Singler vanished from sight, according to Cronin.

“As the investigation into this case unfolded, it was determined the initial report of a burglary was unfounded,” according to the police statement.

On Tuesday, police were able to provide evidence in order to acquire a warrant for Singler’s arrest, however, police assumed that she had already fled by then, Cronin stated. Cronin also mentioned that Singler was last seen in Colorado Springs on Saturday.

“In the initial stages of the investigation, we were treating her as a victim of a burglary,” Cronin declared.

The 9-1-1 burglary report allegedly came from inside Singler’s condo, but Cronin refused to disclose who initially made the phone call.

A spokeswoman for the FBI’s Denver office, named Vikki Migoya, said on Thursday that the agency is helping the police in their search for Singler.

“She could be anywhere,” Cronin said.

When Singler is eventually found and apprehended, she will be charged with murder, attempted murder, child abuse, and assault, according to police. Her bond is currently set at $10 million.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

