Police Officers Association Of Michigan Endorses Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with James Tignanelli, with the Police Officers Association of Michigan as he attends a campaign event on April 02, 2024 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Trump delivered a speech which his campaign has called “Biden’s Border Bloodbath”, as recent polls have shown that immigration and the situation at the U.S. Southern border continue to be top issues on voters’ minds going into the November election. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

5:20 PM – Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Donald Trump has added another endorsement to his belt ahead of the November general election.

During his stop in Grand Rapids, Michigan on Tuesday, Trump spoke on the need to equip our nation’s law enforcement, not cripple it.

He was joined on stage by James Tignanelli, the president of the Police Officers Association of Michigan. Tignanelli said that the group endorsed Trump in 2016 and 2020 and that they’re backing Trump for president yet again.

During his endorsement, Tignanelli noted that under President Biden’s administration, immigrants have been pouring into the country without permission. In turn, that has made it more difficult for law enforcement personnel to do their jobs.

“We can’t allow that to continue,” Tignanelli said.

Trump thanked the association for the endorsement, calling it a great honor.

“That’s a great honor,” Trump stated. “Thank you very much.”

