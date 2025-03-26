Police: Fmr Federal Prosecutor Jessica Aber Believed To Have Died From ‘Natural Causes’

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia Jessica Aber speaks during a press conference at the U.S. Department of Justice on December 6, 2023 in Washington, DC. The Department of Justice announced today that four Russian military personnel have been indicted for war crimes committed against a U.S. national living in Ukraine, the first of such charges ever to be brought under the U.S. war crimes statute. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

5:05 PM – Wednesday, March 26, 2025, UPDATE: Police have released a statement regarding the death of former prosecutor Jessica Aber, saying she died from “natural causes.”

“At this time, detectives have found no evidence suggesting that her death was caused by anything other than natural causes,” police said in a statement Tuesday.

Police said that the investigation will continue and the case will remain open until the medical examiner returns a final ruling on the cause of death.

According to a report by ABC, Aber’s family said in a statement that she “suffered from epilepsy and epileptic seizures for many years.”

“We expect more information from the medical examiner in the coming weeks,” the family added. “Our family is in shock and grieving deeply and we respectfully request privacy as we attempt to navigate through our unspeakable loss.”

10:48 AM – Sunday, March 23, 2025: 43-year-old former federal prosecutor Jessica Aber was found dead on Saturday at a Virginia home.

Police officers found Aber at a home in Alexandria, Virginia, at around 9 a.m. after responding to a report about an unresponsive woman, with the cause of death still yet to be determined by the Virginia medical examiner’s office.

It is also currently unclear whether the home belonged to Aber, as well as who contacted the police.

“As a matter of protocol, an investigation is underway surrounding the circumstances of her death. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia will determine the cause and manner of death,” the Alexandria Police Department wrote in a press release.

Aber was a former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, nominated by former President Joe Biden in 2021 where she was unanimously confirmed by the Senate, and resigned as President Trump took office, allowing Trump to nominate her successor.

Aber began working as an assistant U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia in 2009, going on to serve as counsel to the assistant attorney general for the Criminal Division of the Department of Justice from 2015 to 2016.

“I am saddened to learn of the passing of Jessica Aber, whose career of public service included US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and whose work with Ceasefire Virginia saved more lives than we may ever realize,” wrote Attorney General of Virginia Jason Miyares.

“We remain in awe of how much she accomplished in her all too brief time in this world. Her professionalism, grace, and legal acumen set the standard. Though we are devastated by this loss, each of us in the Eastern District of Virginia will look to her example and endeavor to live up to that standard,” stated U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik S. Siebert.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi also issued support for Aber, writing: ‘The loss of Jessica Aber, former U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, is deeply tragic. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family and friends during this profoundly difficult time.”

Additionally, prior to her resignation in January, Aber successfully charged ex-CIA analyst Asif Rahman after he pleaded guilty to leaking top secret documents regarding Israel’s plan to strike Iran last year.

Aber called Rahman’s actions a “violation of his oath, his responsibility, and the law,” adding that the leak “placed lives at risk, undermined U.S. foreign relations, and compromised our ability to collect vital intelligence in the future.”

Aber also targeted Eleview International Inc., a Virginia based company in which two executives were charged with running “three different schemes to illegally transship sensitive American technology to Russia,” according to the Department of Justice.

The executives, Oleg Nayandin and Vitaliy Borisenko, were accused of illegally shipping over $6 million worth of goods to Russia which included telecommunications equipment to bypass sanctions placed on Russia for its invasion into Ukraine.

The case against the Eleview executives followed after Aber was able to indict two Russian nationals who had a $10 million reward for their arrests.

Sergey Ivanov and Timur Shakmametov were allegedly in charge of one of the largest online money laundering operations which “catered to major cybercrime marketplaces and ransomware groups, and to prolific hackers responsible for some of the largest data breaches targeting critical U.S. financial infrastructure,” according to the Secret Service.

