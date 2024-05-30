Police: District Judge Larry Hicks Hit And Killed In Car Accident Outside Nevada Federal Courthouse

U.S. District Court Judge Larry R. Hicks, a former Washoe County district attorney and Nevada State Bar president, died Wednesday afternoon. (Washoe Sheriff via X)

OAN’s James Meyers

7:38 AM – Thursday, May 30, 2024

U.S. District Court Judge Larry Hicks, who was appointed by President George W. Bush in 2001, was killed in a car crash in Nevada, authorities confirmed. He was 80-years-old.

Advertisement

“Today’s news regarding the Honorable Judge Larry R. Hicks who served Nevada for over 53 years is tragic,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said in a post on X (Twitter).

Hicks had a long and storied legal career, which he began as a prosecutor at the Washoe County District Attorney’s Office in 1968. He had been a senior District Court Judge since 2013 and retained an active caseload.

The Reno Police Department and the Washoe Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Hicks was hit and killed by a car outside the federal courthouse in downtown Reno, Nevada at 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, Hicks was rushed to a local hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the driver involved stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Hicks’ son Chris Hicks, who is the current Washoe County District Attorney, paid tribute to his father.

“Today, our community lost an extraordinary man. Judge Larry Hicks was a deeply admired, lawyer and judge, a devoted friend, mentor, and a committed servant to the administration of justice,” he said in a statement.

“To us, he was first and foremost, a man who put nothing before family. He was a hero in all manners, a loving husband of nearly 59 years, a doting dad, an adoring Papa, and brother,” he continued. “His loss is beyond comprehension.”

Judge Hicks was remembered for his love for his community and his family.

“Despite his notable accomplishments, Judge Hicks once stated, ‘My greatest thrill in life is my family.’ His life philosophy was based on a balance of family, work, and self,” Sheriff Balaam said.

“Larry Hicks was a one of a kind man, revered in our community and, most importantly, beloved by his family,” Balaam said. “On behalf of my family and the men and women of the Sheriff’s Office, we extend our deepest condolences to Larry’s son Chris, the current District Attorney, and all of Larry’s family. Judge Hicks’ legacy will forever be noted in Washoe County.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!