Police: At Least 20 Arrested For Suspected Looting Amid Catastrophic L.A. County Wildfires

A man climbs a fence on January 7, 2025 in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Fueled by intense Santa Ana Winds, the Palisades Fire has grown to over 2,900 acres and 30,000 people have been ordered to evacuate while a second fire has emerged near Eaton Canyon. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

12:56 PM – Thursday, January 9, 2025

Authorities announced that at least 20 people have been taken into custody on suspicion of looting during the ongoing fires that are still raging in Los Angeles, California, and surrounding areas.



During a news conference on Thursday, L.A. Supervisor Kathryn Barger stated that L.A. County sheriff’s deputies have made a number of arrests in evacuated areas.

“I promise you, you will be held accountable,” she warned. “Shame on those who are preying on our residents during this time of crisis.”

Police patrols searching for looters and other criminal behavior will continue to be conducted by the sheriff’s department, they added.

In order to stop looting and other criminal activity, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna said during the conference that deputies will still be stationed at road closures, they’ll perform roaming patrols, and they’ll provide extra protection to those who call the department.

“I’m gonna make this crystal clear to everybody out there: over last night and this morning we are up to 20 individuals who chose to go into our area and deprive these poor people who have been through so much of their property,” Luna announced. “When we have an evacuation order, by law, if you remain in that area, you are guilty of a misdemeanor,” he added. “If you commit certain crimes, it could jump up to a felony.”

Additionally, L.A. County District Attorney Nathan Hochman decried the looting efforts.

“If you want to go ahead and loot, if you want to commit burglary, if you want to engage in grand theft, if you want to engage in these internet scams where you’re going to be taking advantage of people who are going to be seeking insurance and government benefits, you will be arrested, you will be prosecuted, and you will be punished to the fullest extent of the law,” Hochman said.

Firefighters were still battling the Eaton fire, which has scorched at least 10,600 acres between Pasadena and Altadena, and the Palisades fire, which has reportedly burned over 17,200 acres.

