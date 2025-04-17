Police: 2 Dead, 5 Injured In FSU Shooting; Suspect Is Son Of A Sheriff’s Deputy

(Background) STOCK IMAGE. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images) / (R) Florida State University school logo. (Logo via: fsu.edu)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf and Sophia Flores

Thursday, April 17, 2025

UPDATE- 4/17/25- 2:15 PM- During a news conference on Thursday, Florida officials gave an update on the Florida State University shooting.

FSU Chief of Police Jason Trumbower announced that “two people are dead” as a result of the shooting. While the identity of those individuals have not yet been reported, it has been confirmed that they were not students at the school.

Additionally, five individuals are injured.

The shooter has been identified as Phoenix Ikner. He is the 20-year-old son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy, and he is involved with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) Youth Advisory Council.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil explained that Ikner had access to his mother’s firearms, and that in the past, he was involved with training programs within the department.

“Unfortunately, her son had access to one of her weapons and that was one of the weapons that was found at the scene,” McNeil said. “We are continuing that investigation into how that weapon was used and what other weapons perhaps he may have had access to.” “This event is tragic in more ways than you people in the audience could ever fathom from a law enforcement perspective,” McNeil said at the press conference. “But I will tell you this, we will make sure that we do everything we can to prosecute and make sure that we send a message to folks that this will never be tolerated here in Leon County, and I dare say, across this state and across this nation.”

Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell revealed that the suspect was shot by FSU Police after he “did not comply with demands” from authorities.

When he was taken into custody by police, still injured from the shot, the suspect invoked his right not to speak. Ikner is currently being hospitalized for his wounds.

10:27 AM: On Thursday, police responded to calls regarding an active shooter on the campus of Florida State University (FSU) in Tallahassee.

“Multiple people” have been injured in the shooting, according to a senior school official.

Surfacing reports have revealed that the suspect is now in custody, but Sunshine State authorities have not released any details thus far about the detained suspect. At least four injured people are currently being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, according to a spokesperson for the hospital.

The condition of the victims is currently unknown.

The university revealed that the shooter had been in the vicinity of the Student Union. During the active shooting incident, school officials throughout campus urged FSU students to seek shelter.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way. Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective [measures],” the announcement read.

After the shooter’s arrest, FSU cancelled all classes for the rest of the day, while warning students to evacuate and avoid the area.

“Individuals not already on the main campus at this time should avoid coming to the Tallahassee main campus,” the school wrote on its advisory website.

Police who responded to the scene stated that the “FDLE [Florida Department of Law Enforcement] is actively engaged in the incident on FSU’s campus, and we will update the public with more information as soon as possible.”

FBI agents have also been working alongside local law enforcement — at the scene.

Meanwhile, video footage taken during the incident captured a number of FSU students running away from the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

