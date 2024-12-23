Poland: Netanyahu Will Be Arrested If He Visits 80th Anniversary Of The Liberation Of Auschwitz

A protester dressed as Netanyahu in a prisoner uniform during a outside Tel Aviv’s court as Netanyahu testifies in a corruption trial on December 10, 2024 in Tel Aviv, Israel.. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)

With the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz coming up on January 27th, Poland announced that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “will be arrested” if he enters the country, in adherence to the “International Criminal Courts (ICC) arrest warrant.”

The ICC charged Netanyahu, along with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for alleged “crimes against humanity” and war crimes pertaining to the ongoing Gaza war, with ICC judges alleging that the two were criminally responsible for persecution, murder, and starvation in a “widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Gaza.”

Countries bound under the Rome Statute, which all European Union member states have signed, are legally obligated to execute ICC arrest warrants.

It is unclear which European Union (EU) countries would choose to arrest Netanyahu if he were to visit, as France and Italy have already signaled that they would not follow through with the arrests. On the other hand, other EU countries like Spain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Lithuania, and Slovenia have confirmed that they would arrest Netanyahu if given the chance.

The internationally-attended annual event is planned on Holocaust Remembrance Day, with many different leaders from heads of state slated to be in attendance, including Britain’s King Charles.

Rzeczpospolita, a Polish outlet, revealed that Israeli authorities have not reached out to the Polish government regarding the event, leaving Polish officials to believe it is due to Poland’s pledge to uphold international law.

Netanyahu has not traveled to Europe since the ICC’s arrest warrant was presented publicly. Along with Netanyahu and Gallant, the court also issued a warrant for Hamas chief Muhammad Deif, whom Israel has already announced is deceased.

Additionally, Israeli President Isaac Herzog reportedly does not plan to attend the Poland-based event, with Education Minister Yoav Kisch expecting to solely represent Israel for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Israel has adamantly rejected the allegations of war crimes and crimes against humanity targeting Netanyahu and Gallant, arguing that the ICC lacks jurisdiction over Israelis. Israel also maintains that the high number of civilian casualties are due to Hamas utilizing civilians as “human shields,” choosing to hideout underground underneath hospitals, schools, and other civilian-populated areas.

The war first broke out on October 7th, 2023, after Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, killing around 1,200 people and taking 251 more as hostages.

