PlayStation’s Sony To Cut 900 Jobs, As Layoffs Continue To Increase In Gaming Sector

OAN’s James Meyers

8:24 AM – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Video game and tech giant Sony has announced a major round of layoffs.

PlayStation maker Sony Interactive Entertainment is laying off 900 people from its workforce, according to a news release on Tuesday from the company’s president and CEO, Jim Ryan.

The layoffs will result in Sony reducing their workforce by 8 percent.

“The leadership team and I made the incredibly difficult decision to restructure operations, which regrettably includes a reduction in our workforce impacting very talented individuals who have contributed to our success,” Ryan wrote in an email to staff on Tuesday.

“These are incredibly talented people who have been part of our success, and we are very grateful for their contributions. However, the industry has changed immensely, and we need to future ready ourselves to set the business up for what lies ahead,” he added. “We need to deliver on expectations from developers and gamers and continue to propel future technology in gaming, so we took a step back to ensure we are set up to continue bringing the best gaming experiences to the community.”

Additionally, Sony is also proposing the idea of shutting down their London Studio “in its entirety.”

PlayStation becomes the latest company in the video game sector to announce mass layoffs.

On Monday, video game developer Supermassive Games also announced layoffs. Last month, Microsoft announced they were reducing its workforce by approximately 1,900 employees.

Furthermore, thousands of jobs were cut in the video game department in 2023, with an estimated 6,500 workers being let go.

However, a spokesperson for Sony Interactive Entertainment said the company will bounce back from the brutal layoffs.

“Through this, we aim to become a stronger and more resilient organization,” the spokesperson said.

