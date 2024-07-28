Plane Crash Leaves 7 Dead, Including 3 Members Of Gospel Group The Nelons

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards NASHVILLE, TN – OCTOBER 16: The Nelons arrives on the red carpet at the 49th Annual Dove Awards on October 16, 2018 at Allen Arena in Nashville, TN. (Photo by Annette Holloway/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

3:23 PM – Sunday, July 28, 2024

Seven people, including three members of the family gospel group The Nelons, died in a plane crash in Wyoming on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement

The Gaither Management Group said in a statement on Saturday that Kelly Nelon Clark, her husband Jason Clark, and their daughter Amber Nelon Kistler were on their way to the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska when the accident happened.

According to the National Transportation Safety Board, the collision happened close to the northeastern town of Recluse, Wyoming.

Autumn Nelon Streetman, another member of the group and Kelly and Jason’s other daughter, released a statement following the tragedy.

“Prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason’s parents, Dan and Linda Clark,” she thanked in a brief statement that she released. “We appreciate your continued prayers, love, and support as we navigate the coming days.”

The group’s last Instagram post was on Friday after they documented a pit stop in Nebraska.

“Gaither Homecoming Alaskan cruise. We are on our way,” Jason Clark said before panning the camera to show the rest of the group.

Melodi Hodges, pilot Larry Haynie and his wife Melissa, pilot Nathan Kistler, Amber’s husband, and an assistant were also killed in the crash.

It wasn’t immediately evident what caused the collision. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is looking into the incident.

An NTSB spokesperson stated that preliminary data suggests that a Pilatus PC-12/47E, a turboprop aircraft with a single engine, “impacted terrain following a reported autopilot issue during flight.”

The spokesperson stated that not much information is currently available and that the investigation is still in its early stages. A team from the agency was headed to the crash site.

The spokesperson also said that the team will start inspecting the aircraft as soon as they have access to the plane, which is located in a remote area.

The Nelons have recorded more than 35 albums and amassed over 20 Top 5 Southern Gospel radio singles for songs including “Thanks,” “Come Morning,” “We Shall Wear a Robe and Crown,” and “O for a Thousand Tongues.”

In 2016, they were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame.

Throughout their career, they received a Grammy nomination for best Southern gospel album in 1991 and 35 nominations for the GMA Dove Awards. They most recently won a Dove Award for country/bluegrass/roots recorded song of the year in 2021 for “If God Pulled Back the Curtain.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!