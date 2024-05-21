Pixar Lays Off Nearly 200 Staffers

US-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-PIXAR The gates to Pixar’s campus is seen in Emeryville, California, on November 29, 2016. Over 21 years of unparalleled success, the executives at animation studio Pixar have developed an aphorism they are fond of repeating — that their movies are never finished, just released. The motto speaks to the perfectionism that has seen the company gross almost $11 billion and win 13 Oscars since “Toy Story” blazed a trail as the world’s first feature-length computer-generated animation in 1995. (Photo by Frankie TAGGART / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY FRANKIE TAGGART-“Pixar celebrates 21 years with ‘love letter’ to Mexico” (Photo by FRANKIE TAGGART/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:58 AM – Tuesday, May 21, 2024

Pixar Animation Studios has been hit with another round of layoffs, as 175 employees were recently let go.

On Tuesday, Pixar president Jim Morris reportedly told staff that the individuals impacted, 14% of their workforce, would be informed by the end of the day if they get to keep their jobs or not.

“Calendar invites to speak with a leader have already gone out to those individuals, and we anticipate we will have connected with everyone impacted by the end of the day,” he later wrote.

Pixar has been struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic. Pixar movies like Soul, Luca, and Turning Red were sent directly to different streaming services, rather than theaters, as families have become accustomed to watching movies at home.

Additionally, when Pixar did revert to prioritizing theatrical releases, moviegoers still rejected the $200 million-budgeted Toy Story spinoff Lightyear. This was made evident by the film’s low ticket sales.

“During COVID, we trained audiences to watch our movies on Disney+. I won’t say there was a lot of choice,” Morris told Variety last summer. “For periods of time, it was the only thing we could do. We have a little work to unring the bell and motivate families to go to the theater and not wait a few months to see it on Disney+.”

Morris concluded his staff-wide memo, saying: “Despite the challenges in our industry over the past few years, you have all consistently shown up to contribute, collaborate, innovate, lead, and do great work at this studio. I give you my deepest thanks, and for those who will be leaving us, I am hopeful that our paths will cross again, both professionally and personally.”

Last year, Pixar also laid off 75 employees as part of a companywide cutback.

