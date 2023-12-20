Pilot, News Photographer Killed In N.J. Helicopter Crash

PLUCKLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 26: A path leads through Dering Woods, also known as Screaming Woods because of the many reports of terrifying screams coming from the forest at night. The forest is said to be haunted by the ghosts of the people who get lost in them, in particular a suicidal army colonel of the 18th century and a highwayman who was captured by local villagers, pinned to a tree and beheaded, on October 26, 2023 in Pluckley, England. Supposedly named after an ancient Saxon man (Plucca) who founded it around the 9th century, Pluckley was mentioned in the Domesday Book of 1086 and has gained fame in more recent times as the most haunted village in Britain. It is claimed to be home to more than a dozen ghostly legends, including a highwayman at Fright Corner, 'The White Lady' ghost who is known to frequent the village church, Screaming Wood and the ghost of a schoolmaster found hanging from a tree in a secluded lane. The village continues to attract enthusiasts seeking paranormal encounters and has been the location of a number supernatural television programmes. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley
1:25 PM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Two crew members for ABC Action News Philadelphia were killed in a helicopter crash.

Advertisement

Chopper 6 went down in a remote New Jersey forest near Washington Township on Tuesday night.

The identities of the pilot and photographer have not yet been released as officials continue to notify the families.

The pair were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore.

“Due to the remote location of the scene and the limited visibility, it was determined that the investigation would be suspended until some time after daybreak,” said Chief George Fedorczyk with the N.J. State Park Police.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said conditions showed no significant cloud coverage Tuesday night. The winds in the area were reported to be between 5 to 10 mph at the time the crash occurred.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into what caused the crash. 

NTSB said a preliminary report can be expected within 30 days but the complete investigation will likely take over a year.

Action News 6 released a statement following the incident.

“We want to thank all of you for your words of comfort and your condolences as we mourn the loss of our colleagues. Your outpouring of support is overwhelming, and we are grateful.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!