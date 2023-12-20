Pilot, News Photographer Killed In N.J. Helicopter Crash

(Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

1:25 PM – Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Two crew members for ABC Action News Philadelphia were killed in a helicopter crash.

Chopper 6 went down in a remote New Jersey forest near Washington Township on Tuesday night.

The identities of the pilot and photographer have not yet been released as officials continue to notify the families.

The pair were returning from an assignment at the Jersey Shore.

“Due to the remote location of the scene and the limited visibility, it was determined that the investigation would be suspended until some time after daybreak,” said Chief George Fedorczyk with the N.J. State Park Police.

A meteorologist with the National Weather Service said conditions showed no significant cloud coverage Tuesday night. The winds in the area were reported to be between 5 to 10 mph at the time the crash occurred.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is leading the investigation into what caused the crash.

NTSB said a preliminary report can be expected within 30 days but the complete investigation will likely take over a year.

Action News 6 released a statement following the incident. "We want to thank all of you for your words of comfort and your condolences as we mourn the loss of our colleagues. Your outpouring of support is overwhelming, and we are grateful."

