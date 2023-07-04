Philadelphia gunman wearing ballistic vest kills 5, injures 4

Police work the scene of a shooting on July 3, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Early reports say the suspect is in custody after shooting 6 people in the Kingsessing section of Philadelphia on July 3rd. (Photo by Drew Hallowell/Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

12:52 PM – Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Five people were killed along with two others injured, after 40-year-old Kimbrady Carriker went on a shooting rampage Monday evening in the Kingsessing neighborhood of southwest Philadelphia.

A second individual also was in custody on Monday night who authorities believe may have picked up a gun and returned fire.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw spoke during a news conference following the incident and identified the victims. She also said that no connection had been identified yet between the victims and gunman.

“Thank God our officers were on the scene and responded as quickly as they did. I can’t even describe the level of bravery and courage that was shown, in addition to the restraint that was shown here,” Outlaw said.

Four fatal shootings were quickly reported by the authorities. However, on Tuesday morning, they revealed the discovery of a fifth body at a residence in the same Kingsessing area and stated that, based on early evidence, it was assumed that the fifth body was also a victim of the same killing spree.

The murdered victims were identified as Lashyd Merritt, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, Ralph Moralis, 59, Daujan Brown, 15, and lastly, Joseph Wamah Jr., 31. Wamah was the body discovered at 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“We believe because of where he was found and where his house is on 56th Street, and the fact that we found ballistic evidence that matches the ballistic evidence we found on the street a few hours earlier, we believe this homicide is related,” Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Two boys, ages 2 and 13, sustained several gunshot wounds to their legs and are currently in stable condition, in addition to another unnamed 2-year-old child and a 33-year-old woman who suffered injuries as well.

On Monday night, officers had responded to an emergency call about a shooting at 8:29 p.m. where they identified Carrike. Authorities pursued the gunman in a chase on foot, who in turn, continued firing back.

According to Outlaw, Carriker was purportedly carrying an “AR-type rifle,” several magazines, a pistol, and a police scanner while in a ballistic vest. Hundreds of bullet casings were discovered in an eight-block radius.

Carriker was finally cornered by police in a back alley on Frazer Street, where he was arrested without further resistance.

