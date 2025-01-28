Pete Buttigieg Giving ‘Serious Look’ To 2026 Senate Run Following Gary Peters’ Announcement  

Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg speaks to questions during a news conference at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport November 21, 2024 in Arlington, Virginia. Transportation officials held news conference to discuss the busy Thanksgiving Air Travel. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:38 PM – Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is reportedly considering running for a Michigan Senate seat in 2026.

Advertisement

The former secretary of transportation and 2020 Democrat presidential candidate is reportedly giving a “serious look” into a 2026 Senate run after Senator Gary Peters’ (D-Mich) decision not to seek re-election.

“Pete is exploring all of his options on how he can be helpful and continue to serve,” a source familiar with the millennial Democrat’s thinking told Fox News Digital.

“He’s honored to be mentioned for this, and he’s taking a serious look.”

Axios first reported Buttigieg’s potential interest in running for Senate.

“I always thought there would be a time that I would step aside and pass the reins for the next generation. I also never saw service in Congress as something you do your whole life,” Peters told the Detroit News in an interview published on Tuesday.

“And that goes back to 2008 when I first won that House seat. I thought it would be for a matter of a few terms that I would serve, and then I would go back to private life,” he said.

“Our founding fathers envisioned members of Congress as citizens serving their country for a few terms and then returning to private life. I agree,” said Peters in a recorded statement. “After three terms in the House and two terms in the Senate, I believe now is time for me to write a few more paragraphs in my current chapter and turn over the reins. I will therefore not seek reelection in 2026.”

Following Peters’ announcement, Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee (DSCC) spokesman David Bergstein said in a statement, “No Republican has won a Michigan Senate race in 30 years – including last cycle when Democrats won an open Senate seat even as Trump won the state – and Democrats will continue to hold this seat in 2026.”

However, Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Tim Scott (R-S.C.) said in his own statement that “Gary Peters is reading the room. After spending years ignoring illegal immigration and destroying his state’s auto industry, Michigan is better off without him. We’re committed to giving them a fighter that will stand with President Trump to restore the economic prosperity and security of our country.”

Another potential candidate suggested by political analysts is state Senator Mallory McMorrow, a Democrat official known for a viral floor speech she gave in 2022.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!