Person Injured After Frontier Airlines Plane Evacuated

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:37 PM – Thursday, March 28, 2024

A person has been injured after a Frontier Airlines plane had to be evacuated due to a “strong odor.”

On Wednesday, flight 1759 was set to depart from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Orlando, Florida.

“Yesterday evening, as Flight 1759 was in the boarding process at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, a strong odor was detected throughout the aircraft. As a matter of precaution, the captain issued an evacuation notice,” Frontier Airlines told FOX Business in a statement. “Passengers exited the aircraft via both the jet bridge and evacuation slides. Initial reports indicate that no visible smoke or fire was observed,” the airline added. “All passengers will be re-accommodated on alternate flights.”

Local reports stated that a passenger who evacuated the flight was transported to a local medical facility after suffering from minor injuries due to a fall.

One paganger told Queen City News that before the lights went out, they noticed an odor coming from the Airbus A321neo.

“We extend our sincere apologies and concern for those impacted and are investigating the cause of the incident,” Frontier Airlines also said, noting that the plane had 226 passengers onboard.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said that the crew “reported the smell of smoke in the cabin,” and it will be investigating the incident.

