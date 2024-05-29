Person Dies After Being Sucked Into Plane’s Engine At Amsterdam Airport

GERMANY-TRANSPORT-AVIATION-TOURISM-HOLIDAYS: An Embraer 190 Cityhopper passenger plane of Dutch airline KLM takes off from Stuttgart Airport in Leinfelden-Echterdingen near Stuttgart, southwestern Germany, on July 28, 2023. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP) (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:09 PM – Wednesday, May 29, 2024

An unidentified person died instantly after being sucked into the engine of an airplane at the Amsterdam Schiphol airport.

Advertisement

According to reports, on Wednesday, the victim was sucked into the engine of a KLM Cityhopper Embraer E190 that was departing.

It has not been made clear at this time if the victim was a passenger or a crew member of the plane.

“Today there was a horrible incident where a person ended up in an airplane engine,” the airport said in a statement. “Our thoughts go out to the relatives and we care for the passengers and colleagues who witnessed this. The Royal Military Police is currently conducting an investigation.”

Authorities stated that all passengers and crew members were quickly disembarked after the incident, receiving both “assistance and psychological support.”

This incident comes after a similar tragedy transpired in January of last year. A ground handling agent at Montgomery Regional Airport in the U.S. was fatally sucked into the engine of a plane after she was repeatedly warned to keep her distance. Additionally, in July, another worker was also sucked into an engine in San Antonio, Texas.

An investigation into the most recent incident is now underway, being conducted by Royal Military police in Amsterdam.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!