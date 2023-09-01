Pentagon Releases New Website For UFO Information And Reporting

U.S. Marine Michael Herrera talks about his UAP encounter at a press event sponsored by Steven Greer, ufologist and founded of the Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence and the Disclosure Project, on June 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Greer organized the event to discuss his archive of research on UFOs consisting of government documents, whistleblower testimony and alleged locations of UFO projects sites. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

1:04 PM – Friday, September 1, 2023

The Defense Department announced on Thursday they have released a new website dedicated to providing declassified information to the public on unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAP’s.

The site’s main objective will be for the public to interact with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which was known at one point as UFOs, Air Force Brigadier General Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon Press Secretary, said at a news briefing.

Additionally, Ryder said the website will provide information including videos and photos of resolved UAP cases that are declassified and allowed for the public’s viewing.

According to the Pentagon, the website will be updated in the future, allowing federal employees, service members and contractors who have knowledge of government programs or information related to UAP, to submit reports for review by the AARO.

“The website’s other content includes reporting trends and frequently asked questions section, as well as links to official reports, transcripts, press releases and other resources that the public may find useful,” Ryder said. “The department is committed to transparency with the American people on AARO’s work on UAPs.”

The increase of interest in UAP’s comes after three military veterans testified before Congress in July, claiming the government has been keeping information too closed off to the public about the phenomenon.

“UAPs, whatever they be, may pose a serious threat to our military and our civilian aircraft, and that must be understood,” Democrat Representative Robert Garcioa of California (D-Calif.) said during the hearing. “We should encourage more reporting, not less on UAPs. The more we understand, the safer we will be.”

Since the end of August 2022, there have been a reported over 500 UAP sightings over the last 17 years, according to a January report from the intelligence community. The numbers were reported by the U.S. Navy and Air Force aviators and operators.

The AARO was established after Congress approved it through the annual defense policy bill in 2021.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senator Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) recently introduced a defense bill requiring the National Archives and Records Administration to create the “UAP Records Collection,” which would store information received from federal agencies related to the topic.

Some of the UAP cases reported have not been explained in government reports and have been called “balloon-entities,” drones, birds and weather events.

