Pentagon Press Corps Begins Media Rotation, One America News To Get Office In Pentagon Correspondents Corridor

OAN Staff Sophia Flores

7:23 AM – Saturday, February 1, 2025

Following the Trump administration’s announcement of a “New Annual Media Rotation Program” to rotate out the four media organizations currently occupying the limited spaces, One America News will now have a dedicated office space at the Pentagon.

On Friday, the memo announced that the New York Post, One America News Network, Breitbart News Network and HuffPost News will now have dedicated office spaces at the Pentagon. They will be replacing the New York Times, National Public Radio (NPR), NBC News and Politico.

The memo went on to state that each year going forward, one outlet from print, online, television and radio will rotate out of the Pentagon “to allow a new outlet from the same medium that has not had the unique opportunity to report as a resident member of the Pentagon Press Corps.”

The change is set to take effect on Friday, February 14th.

Print – New York Post will replace The New York Times.

Television – One America News will replace NBC News.

Radio – Breitbart News Network will replace National Public Radio (NPR).

Online News – HuffPost News (aka The Huffington Post) will replace POLITICO.

Shortly after the news was announced, the former TV outlet with a workspace at the Pentagon, NBC News, released a statement.

“We’re disappointed by the decision to deny us access to a broadcasting booth at the Pentagon that we’ve used for many decades,” an NBC News spokesperson said by email. “Despite the significant obstacles this presents to our ability to gather and report news in the national public interest, we will continue to report with the same integrity and rigor NBC News always has.”

John Ullyot, the acting assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, made it known that the axed networks will still remain full members of the Pentagon Press Corps.

“To be clear, the outlets that vacate the spaces loaned them by the Secretary (of Defense) will remain full members of the Pentagon Press Corps,” Ullyot stated. “They will continue to enjoy the same media access to the Pentagon and will be able to attend and cover briefings and be considered for travel with civilian and military leaders in the Department as they have previously. The only change will be giving up their physical work spaces in the building to allow new outlets to have their turn to become resident members of the Pentagon Press Corps.”

