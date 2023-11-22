Pentagon Official Arrested In Human Trafficking Sting

(Photos via; Coweta County Sheriff’s Office)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:38 PM – Wednesday, November 22, 2023

A Pentagon school administrator has been arrested on criminal charges in a human trafficking sting.

Top Administrator for the Pentagon’s School System, 64-year-old Stephen Francis Hovanic was apprehended along with 25 others in a human trafficking sting in Georgia on November 15th.

Hovanic is a senior official in the Americas division of the Department of Defense Education Activity (DODEA). The elementary education of military families is managed by this department.

According to Sargent Toby Nix, law enforcement found six women who were victims of their human trafficking.

He continued stating that the victims have been taken to a safe place “where they will receive the help they need to move forward from the heinous crime of human trafficking.”

Reports state that 12 people have been arrested for prostitution, 10 for pandering, including Hovanic, and four for “pimping.”

Three suspects are also being looked into for drug and human trafficking offenses.

Nix told the local press that indictments for human trafficking are anticipated for individuals detained on pimping charges.

