Pennsylvania: At Least 2,500 Fraudulent Voter Registration Forms Turned Into Lancaster County Election Office

11:00 AM – Friday, October 25, 2024

Commissioners Josh Parsons, Ray D’Agostino, and Alice Yoder of Lancaster County stated during a news conference on Friday that during the last days of the registration process, at least 2,500 forged voter registration applications were submitted to the county’s election office.

The group said that the election staff, led by director Christa Miller, found irregularities, including duplicate handwriting and inaccurate personal information, and notified the District Attorney’s Office of this, along with Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

According to preliminary data, up to 60% of the applications were fake, with phony addresses and identifications serving as clues, the Politics PA outlet reported.

Adams shared that many applications “appear to have the same handwriting filled out on the same day with unknown signatures, and some were previously registered voters, and the signatures on file did not match the signatures on the application,” but she emphasized that her remarks would be limited because this is an ongoing investigation.

Some applications did have accurate personal identity information, she added. However, when investigators contacted the identities on the forms, they frighteningly discovered that the individuals on the forms had neither requested nor filled them out.

“At this point, it’s believed that the fraudulent voter registrations are connected to a large-scale canvassing operations for voter registrations that date back to June, however, a majority of the applications received are dated August 15,” Adams said.

“The majority of the applications were from residents in the city of Lancaster,” she continued. “However, applications were also received from residents in Columbia, Elizabethtown, Mount Joy, Stevens, Strasburg, as well as other locations across Lancaster County. Canvasses themselves took place at various shopping centers, parking lots of grocery stores and businesses, sidewalks and parks. In those preliminary investigations, detectives were able to some of the applications were indeed legitimate.”

Meanwhile, the Lancaster County commissioners’ chair, Parsons, used the occasion to praise the election board personnel and blast the local media and the Pennsylvania Department of State.

With support from other counties and the local police, the investigation is still underway. There are 46,000 ballot returns, 65,873 mail-in ballot requests, and 365,210 registered voters in Lancaster County. The Board underlined how crucial honesty and openness are to the electoral process.

