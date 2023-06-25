Pelosi says the abortion debate is the Dem’s ticket to victory in 2024 election

(Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

6:31 PM – Sunday, June 25, 2023

California Democrat Representative Nancy Pelosi pushed her colleagues to prioritize abortion in their 2024 campaigns, predicting that Republicans will lose big on the issue throughout the country, which will lead to the party’s demise.

On the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Pelosi appeared on MSNBC’s “Inside with Jen Psaki” on Sunday for a lengthy interview. Pelosi stated that abortion is still a winning issue for Democrats and that it helped the party avoid disaster in the 2022 midterm elections.

“Everybody said we’re going to lose 30, 40 seats,” Pelosi said of the 2022 elections. “Last time we lost five and everybody says you had the wrong message. They were saying to me, you’re going to owe an apology to the members because Dobbs is in the rearview mirror. But it wasn’t. It was up front, and it is right up in front of women in our country,” she asserted.

Pelosi’s interview took place on the same weekend that former President Donald Trump branded himself the “most pro-life president” in American history. Former Vice President Mike Pence also called on all Republican presidential candidates running in 2024 to pledge to support a “minimum standard” 15-week abortion ban if elected.

Pelosi went on to add that the Supreme Court’s rulings to overturn Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey must be overturned “one way or another.”

“Our country has always been about expanding freedom. Until now, this court, ignoring its own precedent and the right of privacy in the Constitution,” Pelosi said. “So we have to reverse that. And Congress has the right to do that one way or another.”

Pelosi also called on Democrats to pack the court, a notion that some Democrats have supported since Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation secured a 6-3 conservative majority on the court.

“The president formed a commission. They did not recommend expansion of the court. That shouldn’t be the end of it, but there certainly should be term limits,” Pelosi said.

Pelosi’s assurance contrasts sharply with Pence’s, who believes that Republicans would profit by campaigning on abortion. He cited polls that purportedly showed a large majority of Americans support a 15-week restriction.

“That would align American law with most of the countries in Europe that literally ban abortion after 12 to 15 weeks… Our laws at the national level today are more aligned with North Korea, China and Iran than with other Western countries in Europe,” Pence maintained.

