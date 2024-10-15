Pelosi Admits She Hasn’t Talked To Biden Since Ousting Him Out Of 2024 Race

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) walks to a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the U.S. Capitol on September 26, 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden are not on speaking terms.

According to Pelosi, she has not spoken to Biden since she was allegedly the final straw to cause the president to forgo his bid for re-election over the summer.

“Not since then, no,” Pelosi (D-Calif.) told The Guardian’s Politics Weekly America podcast, a new episode of which was released Tuesday. “But I’m prayerful about it.” “I have the greatest respect for him. I think he’s one of the great consequential presidents of our country,” Pelosi, 84, went on. “I think his legacy had to be protected. I didn’t see that happening in the course that it was on, the election was on.”

According to multiple reports, Pelosi told Biden that if he did not drop out of the 2024 race, she would publicly state that he could not defeat Donald Trump in the November election. Additionally, Pelosi was allegedly threatening to release polling data following his disastrous debate against Trump on June 27th.

While Pelosi initially claimed she “did not call one person,” during the turmoil, she has since admitted that “people called me.”

Additionally, when asked to further expand on her talks with Biden before he dropped out of the race on July 21st, Pelosi said: “My call was just to: ‘Let’s get on a better course. He will make the decision as to what that is.’ And he made that decision. But I think he has some unease because we’ve been friends for decades.”

However, Biden publicly stated that “No one influenced my decision, no one knew it was coming” but acknowledged the internal pressure was a “distraction.”

“A number of my Democratic colleagues in the House and Senate thought that I was going to hurt them in the races. And I was concerned if I stayed in the race, that would be the topic — you’d be interviewing me about why did Nancy Pelosi say [something] … and I thought it’d be a real distraction,” he later reflected to CBS News Sunday Morning on August 11th.

On July 10th, two days after Biden said to congressional Democrats he was “firmly committed” to running, Pelosi went on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, rumored to be Biden’s favorite show, and suggested he consider his position.

“It’s up to the president to decide if he is going to run,” she pointedly said at the time, later adding: “We’re all encouraging him to make that decision because time is running short. It’s not for me to say, I’m not the head of the caucus anymore, but he’s beloved, he is respected, and people want him to make that decision.”

“Elections are decisions,” Pelosi told the podcast this week. “You decide to win. I decided a while ago that Donald Trump will never set foot in the White House again, as president of the United States or in any other capacity.” “So when you make a decision, you have to make every decision in favor of winning,” she went on. “And the most important decision of all is the candidate.” Pelosi said to the outlet that she despises Trump so much that she tries to not say his name, saying, “It’s up there with, like, swearing.” “I said his name,” she joked at one point after uttering the five-letter word. “Oh my gosh. I hope I don’t burn in hell.”

