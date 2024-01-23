‘Pawn Stars’ Reality TV Star Rick Harrison Speaks On Son’s Fentanyl Death, Blames Border Crisis

This undated photo provided by Laura Herlovich shows from left, Adam and Rick Harrison. Adam, one of three sons of reality TV show “Pawn Stars” celebrity Richard “Rick” Harrison, has died in Las Vegas, a family representative said Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024. He was 39. (Laura Herlovich via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:02 PM – Tuesday, January 23, 2024

Pawn Stars reality television star Rick Harrison revealed that his son has died from a fentanyl overdose at the age of 39.

Advertisement

Harrison confirmed that his son, Adam Harrison, passed away in a statement to Fox News Digital where he additionally blamed the U.S.-Mexico border crisis and the mass amounts of fentanyl being trafficked into the U.S.

“Yes, I can confirm Adam died from a fentanyl overdose,” Rick said. “The fentanyl crisis in this country must be taken more seriously. It seems it is just flowing over the borders and nothing is being done about it. We must do better.”

He continued, stating that their family is “greatly saddened at his loss and asks for privacy as they grieve.”

Rick posted a picture with his son on Instagram with the caption: “You will always be in my heart! I love you Adam,” alongside a “💔” broken-heart emoji.

Numerous well-known public figures also expressed their sympathies, including Donald Trump Jr., who wrote, “I’m so sorry, man.”

According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the increase in drug overdose deaths appears to be attributable to incidents involving synthetic opioids, specifically illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which increased by 55.6% between January 2020 and January 2021.

Since 2009, Rick Harrison has starred in the reality television series Pawn Stars.

Pawn Stars, which is based on the “world-famous” gold and silver pawn shop in Las Vegas, Nevada, was established in 1988 by Harrison and his late father, Richard. The reality television show is centered on the shop, its transactions, sales, and the personalities surrounding it.

Adam was Rick’s second child with his ex-wife Kim, whom he also had his first son with, Corey. Rick later remarried and he and Tracy, his new wife, had a son named Jake.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!