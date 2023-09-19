Patriots Fan Dies At Game After Being Punched By Dolphin’s Fan

(Photo by Rick Stewart/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:51 AM – Tuesday, September 19, 2023

A New England Patriot fan has died after reportedly being punched by a Dolphin’s fan in Massachusetts.

The 53-year-old Patriots fan, Dale Mooney, was killed at Sunday night’s Patriots game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, after being punched and knocked unconscious by a fan of the opposing team.

According to reports, a witness who was at the game, Joey Kilmartin, claimed that he saw the physical altercation between Mooney and an unidentified Miami Dolphin’s fan.

“The Dolphins fan walks over and clearly punches him in the face,” Kilmartin said.“[He] gets knocked out and you can tell right away he’s not OK.”

The witness also reported that he had seen the same 53-year-old man get into other physical confrontations with a handful of other fans prior to the fatal incident.

The police report stated that Mooney never regained consciousness after the punch, prompting EMTs to show up at the scene and perform CPR before the victim was taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro.

He was later pronounced dead, just before midnight.

Kilmartin also provided the press with a video of the altercation where Mooney is getting his shirt pulled by a fan and is then seen approaching other people in the stadium.

“He basically grabbed another fan,” Kilmartin said. “They started tussling around for a few minutes. At one point, another fan walked over. He punched him … and the man just went out. It was pretty hard to watch.”

Mooney’s wife, Lisa Mooney, told reporters that she is still looking for answers regarding the incident.

“I want to know what happened. What caused this?” she said. “I just don’t understand why people have to go to that extreme. Why can’t it just be fun? That’s all it’s supposed to be — a fun family event.”

The victim was reportedly at the game with his friend who witnessed his last moments and said they “were taunted by other fans.”

Massachusetts police are continuing their investigation on the case and stated that autopsy reports are now pending.

Kilmartin also told the press that even though no charges in the case have been filed yet, he had witnessed a man being taken into custody.

