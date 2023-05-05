Passenger misses flight and calls in bomb threat, forcing evacuation at LAX

(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 2:10 PM – Friday, May 5, 2023

According to authorities, a disgruntled traveler who missed his trip from Las Vegas to Los Angeles called in a bomb threat on Thursday, which led to a security alert at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

After landing at LAX at about 2:00 p.m., the JetBlue flight was delayed on the tarmac for more than an hour before passengers could exit via a truck-mounted stairway.

According to airport police who spoke to the press, safety measures were hastily put in place after the traveler missed his flight in Las Vegas while his suitcase was still in the aircraft. The irate man then made the bomb threat over the phone.

The JetBlue aircraft was isolated in a location distant from the gate, and fire personnel and law enforcement officials assembled on the LAX Terminal 4 tarmac.

A roll-up staircase was given to passengers for use around 3:20 p.m., then they were directed to a nearby shuttle bus. It was anticipated that the empty plane would be forced to undergo an additional security check.

No signs of any real explosive devices were found.

“LAXPD is currently conducting their investigation to ensure that the luggage is clear of any threat to the passengers and aircraft,” officials said.

The official Twitter accounts of JetBlue and Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) have not currently posted any further information regarding the incident.

