Paris Olympics: Muslim Judo Competitor Refuses Handshake With Israeli, Breaks Down And Cries After ‘Karmic’ Outcome

Tajikistan’s Nurali Emomali receives medical treatment during the judo men’s -66kg quarter-final bout of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Champ-de-Mars Arena, in Paris on July 28, 2024. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

4:46 PM – Monday, July 29, 2024

After defeating an Israeli opponent in judo at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, a judoka representing Tajikistan refused to shake his hand. However, this resulted in instant karma, as the Muslim competitor was defeated soon after and left in tears during the next match.

Additionally, in the men’s under-145-pound weight class, the same Israeli judoka, Baruch Shmailov, defeated Abderrahmane Boushita of Morocco in his debut fight, and Boushita refused to shake hands with him as well.

In the round of 16, Shmailov went up against Nurali Emomali of Tajikistan, according to the Times of Israel. After 1 minute and 17 seconds, the Israeli judoka stumbled and lost to Emomali.

Following his win, Emomali left the mat, refusing to shake the hand of the Israeli. Meanwhile, those in the vicinity of the fight went on social media platforms soon after to post that Emomali had yelled “Allahu Akbar” with one finger in the air shortly after beating him.

However, the wise proverb “pride comes before a fall,” played out almost perfectly in the next match.

After his win, the Associated Press reported that Emomali then proceeded to go against Japan’s Hifumi Abe, who left him in tears crying on the mat with a dislocated shoulder.

In the next men’s 66-kilogram final match, Abe won the gold after beating Willian Lima of Brazil.

