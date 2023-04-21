Parents outraged over whipped cream licking contest at a middle school

(Photo by George Frey via Getty Images)

OAN Brooke Mallory

UPDATED 6:48 PM – Friday, April 21, 2023

Some middle school parents in a Washington state district are furious after seeing a video from a school assembly that showed teachers and children competing in whipped cream-licking contests.

Teachers and students at Desert Hills Middle School in Benton County, Washington, can be seen licking whipped cream off of translucent plexiglass sheets while standing on opposite sides in a video that has now gone viral.

The goal of the “game” was to have your team be the first one to successfully lick every last bit of whipped cream off of their team’s individual sheet.

However, the result gave the impression that the instructors and students were licking each other or sharing a kiss.

According to reports, the incident happened at the school during an assembly right before Spring Break.

After the video was posted to social media and was shared more than a thousand times, parents and members of the community learned about the incident.

According to the press, many parents were offended by the inappropriate nature of the game and expressed disbelief that any adult or teacher could accept the activity, believing it to be “harmless.”

However, on social media, there has been some more innocent-minded viewers who did not see anything wrong with the video and believed that the outrage was both dramatic and baseless.

On April 12th, the superintendent of the Kennewick School District, Dr. Traci Pierce, responded to the furious questions from parents and community members for more information about who authorized the game and why.

“Dear Desert Hills Middle School Families, yesterday, the district became aware of an activity that took place at a Desert Hills Middle School assembly before spring break. This activity does not reflect the high standards we hold for our staff members as outlined in district policy. The content of a video being shared on social media is highly concerning, and the situation is currently being investigated by the district,” Dr. Pierce wrote in a statement. Photo via (Screenshot/YouTube/KAPP-KVEW Local News-Official)

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts