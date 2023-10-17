Oversight Committee Questioning Biden’s Classified Document Timeline, Demands To See Classified Materials

US President Joe Biden delivers remark on stage during the 2023 Human Rights Campaign National Dinner at the Washington Convention Center on October, 14, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s Daniel Baldwin

1:18 PM – Tuesday, October 17, 2023

The House Oversight Committee has turned its investigative gaze to the Biden classified document investigation. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer is demanding Special Counsel Robert Hur divulge whether President Joe Biden retain classified documents related to specific countries involving the Biden family’s foreign business dealings.

“The Committee is concerned that President Biden may have retained sensitive documents related to specific countries involving his family’s foreign business,” Comer wrote in a letter to Hur.

John Ullyot, former chief spokesperson for the National Security Council and 2016 senior advisor to former President Donald Trump, highlighted that these questions need to be answered given the national security implications around them.

“What happened was if these documents are, let’s say, related to China, related to Ukraine, or related to any decision making on national security policy,” Ullyot told One America News. “Then that would be a big problem, because that would suggest that this is information that could have been disclosed to those partners overseas.”

Comer had previously announced the committee had significant evidence that the Biden legal team was not being truthful and transparent regarding the timeline of events. Biden’s personal attorney Bob Bauer had claimed they “unexpectedly discovered” the trove of sensitive materials at the Penn Biden Center on Nov. 2, 2022. But the Oversight Committee is claiming that the timeline began in March 2021, and it involved at least five White House employees.

“The Committee seeks information to understand why President Biden used significant federal resources, including five White House employees and a Department of Defense employee, to access and secure what were purportedly personal items of President Biden at Penn Biden Center,” Comer wrote in an additional letter.

Ullyot emphasized that if the Oversight Committee’s allegations are true, the behavior from the Biden legal team is “unacceptable.”

“It’s something that is absolutely unacceptable,” Ullyot said.

“What happened to those documents in that year and a half before they were actually turned over to the FBI,” Ullyot asked. “This was the Penn Biden Center, which is 100% funded by the Chinese. And so the Chinese had access, among others, to this complete trove of documents that was held there on 101 Constitution Avenue. So it’s absolutely unacceptable, and it’s something that’s a grave national security risk.”

Comer is asking Hur to give the committee “a copy of the report” from his interview with Biden on the matter of the 46th president’s classified documents. Comer is also seeking a list of countries and individuals named in any documents with classification markings recovered from the Penn Biden Center, Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence, and anywhere else. Finally, they are seeking the actual classified documents as well.

“We need to make sure that the American people see this for what it is,” Ullyot said. “Which is a grave national security threat and evidence of direct lying to the American people from Joe Biden and his minions.”

