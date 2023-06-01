Over 5,000lbs of meth found hidden in kale shipment at the border

(Photo credit should read GUILLERMO ARIAS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Noah Herring

5:13 PM – Thursday, June 1, 2023

A shipment of kale was seized with more than $38 million worth of Methamphetamine this weekend at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in California, authorities said.

The drugs were discovered when a trailer truck carrying kale was stopped for inspection. During this stop, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer found 268 packages concealed within the shipment of kale, according to officials.

Authorities confirmed that the packages tested positive for methamphetamine weighing nearly 6,000 pounds.

“The collaborative effort of our CBP officers to achieve a common goal is remarkably inspiring,” said Port Director for the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility, Rosa Hernandez. “Our officers exemplify this every day as they dedicate themselves to protecting and serving their communities with unwavering commitment and outstanding work.”

The driver of the tractor-trailer truck was detained and has been handed over to the custody of Homeland Security Investigations for further investigation, according to CBP.

