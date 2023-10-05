Over 50 Dead After Russian Missile Hits Ukraine Village

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Police Press Office, emergency workers search the victims of the deadly Russian rocket attack that killed more than 40 people in the village of Hroza near Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (Ukrainian Police Press Office via AP)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:47 AM – Thursday, October 5, 2023

Over 50 people have been killed after a Russian missile struck a village in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

On Thursday, Ukrainian officials announced that at least 51 people, including a 6-year-old child, were killed when a Russian missile hit the eastern Ukrainian town.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reportedly condemned the “demonstrably brutal Russian crime,” calling it “a rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store.”

Zelenskyy labeled it a “terrorist attack” and threatened a “powerful” response in a post uploaded on his Telegram channel as he joined European officials in Spain to seek additional assistance for his country.

Ihor Klymenko, Ukraine’s Interior Minister, claimed 51 people had been verified dead in the debris of the building, which he estimated had about 60 people inside when the Russian missile struck.

The president’s office shared pictures online that showed emergency authorities investigating through a huge pile of debriefs of concrete and metal as well as the bodies of victims laying on the floor after being removed from the rubble.

Zelenskyy also used his Telegram to give his condolences to those who lost their loved ones and stated that “Russian terror must be stopped.”

“My condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones! Help is being provided to the wounded,” Zelenskyy said. “Russian terror must be stopped. Anyone who helps Russia circumvent sanctions is a criminal.”

According to the governor of the Kharkiv region, Oleh Synehubov, the structure attacked held a café and shop in the village of Hroza, in Kharkiv’s Kupyansk district and the missile or shells hit at about 1:15 p.m. local time, when the business was active.

Zelenskyy stated that one of the scenarios Russia is considering in the battle is freezing the war until 2028 in order to restore its supplies. He then continued to say that Russian President Vladimir Putin should not be permitted to strengthen his military because Russia could launch an invasion beyond Ukraine by 2028.

