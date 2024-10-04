Ousted Rep. Liz Cheney Stumps For Kamala Harris In Wis.

Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris walks out with former US representative Liz Cheney during a rally at Ripon College on October 3, 2024 in Ripon, Wisconsin. The rally comes a day after Harris visited Georgia to assess the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Jacob Miller

9:10 AM – Friday, October 4, 2024

Anti-Trump Republican Liz Cheney is now a campaign surrogate for Kamala Harris.

The daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney stumped for Harris in Wisconsin on Thursday. While there, Cheney said she is proud to cast her vote for the Democrat.

“I tell you, I have never voted for a Democrat,” she stated. “But this year, I am proudly casting my vote for Vice President Kamala Harris.”

Cheney went on to repeat Democrat talking points about January 6th, namely that Donald Trump himself led protesters to breach the Capitol building.

“He summoned a mob to Washington DC with his lies and he sent the armed mob to the United States Capitol in an effort to stop the counting of electoral votes,” she said. “As the violent mob attacked our Capital in Donald Trump’s name as they brutally beat law enforcement officers, as they hunted the vice president and the speaker of the House, Donald Trump. Watch the attack on television for hours for hours.”

During an interview before Cheney took the stage, President Trump called Cheney a Warhawk, saying all she wants to do is “shoot missiles at people.”

