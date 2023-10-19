Oscar-Nominated Rocky Actor Burt Young Dead At 83

(L-R) Actors Sylvester Stallone and Burt Young attend the “Rocky” Broadway opening night at the Winter Garden Theatre on March 13, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images)

OAN’s Cameron Breckenridge and Sophia Flores

1:22 PM – Thursday, October 19, 2023

Tributes are pouring out for Burt Young. The actor who is most well-known for his Oscar-nominated role in the “Rocky” film franchise has passed away.

Young died on October 8th in Los Angeles, California. However, the news was only just confirmed by his manager to the New York Times on Wednesday.

Young was born in New York City’s Queens borough in 1940 and he served in the U.S. Marine Corps in the 1950’s. After his time in the military, he went on to study at an actor’s studio.

Young reprised his role as Sylvester Stallone’s brother-in-law Paulie in all six of the original “Rocky” films.

When the news of his death broke, his former co-star, Sylvester Stallone, shared a heartfelt message on a social media post. He called Young an “incredible man and artist.”

The actor also added that he and the rest of the world will miss Young very much.

In addition to starring in the “Rocky” films, he had more than 160 credits to his name.

The cause of his death is not yet known. Young was 83-years-old at the time of his passing.

