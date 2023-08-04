Orange County Judge Arrested Amid Discovery Of His Dead Wife

Orange County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Ferguson is seen in this booking photo provided by the Anaheim Police Department.

OAN’s Abril Elfi

11:31 AM – Friday, August 4, 2023

Orange County Judge, Jefferey Ferguson, was arrested by homicide detectives after his wife was found shot to death in their Anaheim Hills home.

Advertisement

On Friday, the authorities released a statement confirming the arrest of 72-year-old Ferguson. The decision comes amid the death of his wife, Sheryl Ferguson, who was found dead with at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities responded to a 9-1-1 call about a shooting at a residence on Thursday night. Upon officers’ arrival, they found 65-year-old Sheryl who had been shot, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Southern California judge was arrested moments later at their home. Hours before the killing, it was reported that Jeffrey had reposted a picture of his wife on social media.

Jefferey Ferguson had been a superior court judge since 2015, winning reelection in 2020.

The alleged suspect is being held on a $1 million bail. As the investigation is still ongoing, there has not been any additional information released in regards to the murder.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts