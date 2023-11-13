‘One Million Moms’ Group Initiates Petition To Exclude ‘Nonbinary and Transgender Extravaganza’ Themes At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

(Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

1:45 PM – Monday, November 13, 2023

A petition against the inclusion of LGBTQ+ material in next week’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has received more than 18,300 signatures.

The petition claims that the parade would feature a “non-binary and transgender extravaganza,” potentially exposing underage spectators to “inappropriate, adult messaging.” It was initiated by One Million Moms, a branch of the American Family Association that aims to “stop the exploitation of our children,” according to their website.

Broadway theatrical performances by self-labeled nonbinary and transgender performers are specifically mentioned in the petition.

According to National Review, one included performer is Justin David Sullivan, who plays the lead role in the Broadway musical & Juliet and refers to himself as “he/she/they.” Sullivan has expressed being strongly committed to promoting nonbinary individuals. Notably, Sullivan turned down a nomination for the 2023 Tony Awards since the performer felt that the categories were “too gender-specific.”

Another actor highlighted is Alex Newell, who plays Lulu in the Broadway production of Shucked and is well-known for similarly utilizing all pronouns, referred to as being “gender-nonconforming.”

Additionally, the petition included transgender singer Kim Petras’s 2021 Macy’s Thanksgiving Parade appearance and noted the controversial Grammy performances by Petras and non-binary artist Sam Smith.

“Maybe I’m not a man, maybe I’m not a woman, maybe I’m just me,” Smith said in an Elite Daily piece.

“The non-binary and transgender extravaganza on display this Thanksgiving will be brought to you by Macy’s during their annually sponsored Thanksgiving Day Parade,” the One Million Moms group stated. “Unless they are forewarned about it, this year’s holiday parade will potentially expose tens of millions of viewers at home to the liberal LGBTQ agenda.”

In addition, the organization threatened to boycott Oreo due to their LGBTQ+ promotion, they banned American Girl for releasing a doll with lesbian aunts, and came down on Parents Magazine for one of their magazine covers that depicted two gay fathers.

More than 18,300 people have now signed the petition against the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade as of 1:30 pm on November 13th .

